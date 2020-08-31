x
Bite Beauty Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Select Products

Bite Beauty is offering great deals on the Bite vault and also its makeup sets!

Currently, you can get the Agave + Superfood Lip Care Set for $82, a $110 value. The set features the full Agave+ line, including the lip scrub, lip balm, pre-makeup lip serum, nighttime lip therapy and intensive lip mask. 

In addition, Bite Beauty just launched the Agave + Mini Scrub & Sleep Lip Duo, featuring two award-winning Agave+ minis. Also, get a FREE 2-piece gift with orders $40+. 

Check out Bite Beauty's Vault offerings and makeup sets, ahead.

