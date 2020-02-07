Black Lives Matter: Where to Donate to Victims' Families, Advocacy Groups and More

Though headlines may be shifting focus of late, the protests against police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are still ongoing. The call to eradicate the systemic racism plaguing our country is ongoing. The fight for Black lives is ongoing.

There are many different ways to become part of the movement, whether that's by taking to the streets in protest, having tough conversations at home or with a donation. For the latter, ET has compiled this list of places to send your money, whether that is to victims' families (or groups doing good in their names, as with The Okra Project's Nina Pop Mental Health Recovery Fund) or to the numerous organizations championing legal aid and legislative efforts.

This is by no means a comprehensive list, but we encourage you to find an outlet below that speaks to you. (And if you have the means, we challenge you to set up a reoccurring donation to continue beyond this moment in time.) Though we've done our best to vet the links below, be mindful that some may be directing potential donors elsewhere as they hit their goals.

To the Families

Ahmaud Arbery: "This fundraiser was designed to assist Ahmaud's mother; Ms. Wanda Cooper-Jones and her immediate family with financial support during this extreme difficult time and in their struggle for justice for the murder of Ahmaud Marquez Arbery."

Breonna Taylor: "We are SO THANKFUL for EVERYONE standing up for justice and saying her name! We’re not stopping until we truly get justice! All of you are such a blessing! It’s amazing!"

David McAtee: "There is no goal to reach and there is no dollar amount that will ever equal David's life, so this campaign will do everything in its power to secure as many relief funds as possible for the McAtee family."

Elijah McClain: "This is the only official fundraiser that I [Sheneen McClain] am involved in for my son. Other fundraisers with Elijah’s name attached, around the world, are not mine."

George Floyd: "This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George."

Tony McDade: "This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, and to assist Tony's family in the days to come as they continue to seek justice for Tony."

Rayshard Brooks: "This GoFundMe is managed by Stewart Trial Attorneys' Care Team on behalf of the family of our client Rayshard Brooks. 100% of funds raised will go to the family of Rayshard Brooks."

Robert Fuller: "Words can’t describe how my family is feeling. We grew up there in the Antelope Valley, we have so many friends, families that loved Robert. Please help with whatever you can."

To Bail Funds

The Bail Project: "Join our thousands of donors who are helping us post bail for people who can't afford it, reuniting families and restoring the presumption of innocence – one person at a time."

Brooklyn Bail Fund: "Committed to challenging the racism, inequality, and injustice of a criminal legal system and immigration and deportation regime that disproportionately target and harm low-income communities of color."

Emergency Release Fund: "The mission of the Emergency Release Fund is to ensure that no trans person at risk in New York City jails remains in detention before trial."

LGBTQ Fund: "To secure the safety and liberty of individuals in U.S. jails and immigration facilities, we work to build a critical mass against the mass detention of LGBTQ individuals."

National Bail Fund Network: "The National Bail Fund Network is made up of over sixty community bail and bond funds across the country."

National Bail Out: "A Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks and end systems of pretrial detention and ultimately mass incarceration."

Minnesota Freedom Fund: "The Minnesota Freedom Fund pays criminal bail and immigration bond for those who cannot afford to as we seek to end discriminatory, coercive, and oppressive jailing."

Peoples City Council Freedom Fund: "This fund will go towards: Legal support, bail, fines, and court fees for arrested protesters, medical bills and transportation for injured protesters, direct monetary support to Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and more."

For the Fight

ACLU: "Black people are being murdered and brutalized by police with near impunity. Act with us to end police brutality, demand racial justice, and defend our right to protest. Your donation will fuel our legal battles and urgent advocacy efforts."

Black Lives Matter: "[Our] mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes."

Black Visions Collective: "Black Visions Collective envisions a world in which ALL Black Lives Matter. We use the guidance and brilliance of our ancestors as well as the teachings of our own experiences to pursue our commitment to dismantling systems of oppression and violence."

Campaign Zero: "Funds donated to Campaign Zero support the analysis of policing practices across the country, research to identify effective solutions to end police violence, technical assistance to organizers leading police accountability campaigns and the development of model legislation and advocacy to end police violence nationwide."

Color of Change: "Color of Change designs campaigns powerful enough to end practices that unfairly hold Black people back, and champion solutions that move us all forward."

Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp: "Our mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."

Fair Fight: "We promote fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights."

The Marsha P. Johnson Institute: "Protects and defends the human rights of BLACK transgender people. We do this by organizing, advocating, creating an intentional community to heal, developing transformative leadership, and promoting our collective power."

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund: "Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, LDF seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans."

Sylvia Rivera Law Project: "SRLP works to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination, or violence."

For the Culture

African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund: "Our mission: to draw attention to the remarkable stories that evoke centuries of African American activism and achievement, and to tell our nation’s full history."

Black & Brown Founders: "We provide community, education, and access to Black and Latinx entrepreneurs, allowing them to launch and build tech businesses with modest resources."

Black Girls Code: "To increase the number of women of color in the digital space by empowering girls of color ages 7 to 17 to become innovators in STEM fields, leaders in their communities, and builders of their own futures through exposure to computer science and technology."

EmbraceRace: "We identify, organize -- and, as needed, create -- the tools, resources, discussion spaces, and networks we need to meet 4 goals: Nurture resilience in children of color, nurture inclusive, empathetic children of all stripes, raise kids who think critically about racial inequity and support a movement of kid and adult racial justice advocates for all children."

My Block, My Hood, My City: "Provides underprivileged youth with an awareness of the world and opportunities beyond their neighborhood. We take students on explorations focused on STEM, Arts & Culture, Citizenry & Volunteerism, Health, Community Development, Culinary Arts, and Entrepreneurism."

The Okra Project: "A collective that seeks to address the global crisis faced by Black Trans people by bringing home cooked, healthy, and culturally specific meals and resources to Black Trans People wherever we can reach them."

Pretty Brown Girl: "An organization dedicated to educating and empowering girls of color by encouraging self-acceptance while cultivating social, emotional & intellectual well-being."

The Transgender District: "The Transgender District aims to stabilize and economically empower the transgender community through ownership of homes, businesses, historic and cultural sites, and safe community spaces."