'Black Panther' Producer Shares Chadwick Boseman's Heartbreaking and Inspiring Final Text

Chadwick Boseman was thinking about others even at the end of his life. The Black Panther star died at the age of 43 last month after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Black Panther executive producer Nate Moore recently revealed his touching final text with the actor.

Boseman and Moore had been working together to help young cancer patients through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"It was during lockdown, and we worked together to get a young boy a voice note from T’Challa [Chadwick's Black Panther character], as well as a package of toys – no easy feat when we weren’t allowed to leave our homes or go to the office," Moore tells People. "But Chad figured out how to make it work because he cared so intently, and in hindsight, so personally."

Moore shares his final text from the actor, which read, "It broke me, man, but we need to do that for them. People deserve abundant life, special moments. They’ve been through hell battling disease. If we were able to ease their suffering and bring joy for a moment, and hopefully moments as he goes through the bags, then we made a difference in his life."

Moore reflects on the text, telling the magazine, "Again, hindsight will tell us that Chad felt that way because he too was battling a disease. But I don’t think that’s true. I think that’s just who he was as a man. A leader and a caregiver first, who accomplished both of those things as a performer and as a regular person."

The beloved actor's life and legacy will be honored in an upcoming news special, BET and ET Present Chadwick Boseman: Life and Legacy, which will be hosted by ET's Kevin Frazier.

"We were all grief-stricken when we learned the tragic news of Chadwick's passing," Scott Mills, BET President, said in a statement. "He was an accomplished actor, a kind spirit, and an inspiration to millions around the world. He embodied a diverse roster of Black icons with brilliance, and his legacy will forever live on. We send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family."

For more on Boseman's passing, watch the clip below: