'Black Widow' Will Release on Disney Plus and in Theaters This July

Black Widow is finally coming out, albeit with one final delay: Marvel Studios' first film released in nearly two years will be in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on the same day, July 9.

The long-awaited Scarlett Johansson headliner was originally scheduled to open in theaters on May 1, 2020, officially launching Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio postponed its release to Nov. 6 and then to May 7, 2021. On Monday, Disney made Black Widow's hybrid theatrical-streaming release date official, along with its latest release date.

The simultaneous release strategy comes following the Premier Access release of Raya and the Last Dragon, though Black Widow is the only Marvel movie currently slated for a simultaneous Disney+ release. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, meanwhile, has been delayed from July to Sept. 3, 2021.

Black Widow in theaters July 9 and on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access. Additional fees required. pic.twitter.com/MSLHxk6Eez — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 23, 2021

Alongside Black Widow, Disney announced that the live-action Cruella starring Emma Stone will also rollout in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access (on May 28), while Pixar's Luca will take a page from Soul's playbook and bypass theaters entirely to stream on Disney+ on June 18.

With the shifting release strategy comes a few new release dates for other titles:

• Free Guy on Aug. 13, 2021

• Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Sept. 3, 2021

• The King's Man on Dec. 22, 2021

• Deep Water on Jan. 14, 2022

• Death on the Nile on Feb. 11, 2022