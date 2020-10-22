Blake Lively Cheers on Ryan Reynolds for Being a First-Time Voter in the Most Hilarious Way

Blake Lively is cheering on Ryan Reynolds for being a first-time voter. The former Gossip Girl star shared on her Instagram on Thursday that her Canadian husband got the opportunity to vote in the upcoming election -- and, of course, couldn't help but put a little humor behind it.

"It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast," Lively began. "Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #voteearly."

The actress posted a photo of her and her hubby with their mail-in ballots, but fans couldn't help but notice that the picture looked off.

"Are those drawn on heels? Lol" one user commented, with another one adding, "Why's no one talking about the heels being drawn."

The Deadpool star also touched on his first-time voting experience. And, the mysterious case of the drawn-on heels was put to rest when Reynolds posted the same photo and fans noticed that in his pic, Lively was barefoot.

"This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving," he wrote. "It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly"

On his Instagram Story, he also posted the same pic and drew boots on his wife's feet. Lively reposted and wrote, "I don't see the issue."

She also shared a zoomed-in version, jokingly asking Louboutin if they are "hiring." "Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail," she wrote.

Reynolds, meanwhile, isn't the only celeb voting for the first time this year.

Queer Eye star Tan France, Snoop Dogg and more have also shared that they are heading to the polls.