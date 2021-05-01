Blake Lively Couldn't Help But Tease Ryan Reynolds During Their 'Mom & Dad' Date Night

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a fun "mom & dad" date night!

The couple left their three daughters at home and spent some alone time, attending a New York Yankees game in New York City on Friday. The gorgeous pair documented their outing on their social media -- and looked like they had a blast. Of course, Lively, 33, couldn't help but tease her husband and posted a selfie of the two on her Instagram Story with a funny caption.

"I love meeting fans," the former Gossip Girl star wrote alongside the pic of her and Reynolds, 44, in their seats.

The actress also shared a slideshow of photos from the night, including her casual-yet-stylish outfit for the night. She also thanked Yankees player Clint Frazier, who gave her and Reynolds autographed baseball caps.

"Mom&Dad Girl Summer. Thanks @clintfrazierr for being my personal stylist. This hat is a vast improvement from the 💩 I showed up in," she captioned the post. "After 14 years in NY, I think tonight made me an official Yankee... ⚾️🍎."

As for Reynolds, he shared a selfie of the two, as well as a photo of the signed hat.

"Blake took me to my first home run derby at @yankees stadium tonight. They won 10 to nothing. I’m not saying I’m a good luck charm. Just saying @clintfrazierr wants me to play left field for the remainder of my life. (The Red Thunder was an absolute hero tonight) ⚾️," the Deadpool star wrote.

At the end of the night, Lively posted a photo of her adorable NYC-themed nails and added, "I left the house. I documented it. Phew. That was fun. Maybe I'll do it again next year."

Lively also documented her nails-themed adventure, sharing pics from the landmarks that covered her manicured nails. The places she visited included the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge and Pearl Oyster Bar.

"Fully flat Stanley-ing my nails everywhere I go," she wrote in one pic.

