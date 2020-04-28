Blake Shelton Congratulates Gwen Stefani on 'First Country Song Going No. 1' for 'Nobody But You'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are celebrating new milestones while in quarantine.

The couple's duet, "Nobody But You," has topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart -- and Shelton couldn't help but celebrate on social media. The country star proudly congratulated Stefani on her first country song hitting No. 1.

"Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!!" Shelton tweeted on Monday. "Thank you all as well!!! #nobodybutyou."

The Voice coach also thanked Stefani and others who played a part in the song's success in a sweet statement.

"I knew the moment I heard this song that I wanted to record it," Shelton said in a statement to ET. "Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James, you wrote a perfect song in which every lyric has meaning in my life, and I thank you. Another thanks goes to the fans who continue to listen -- and I know there are a lot of distractions these days -- one day soon we can all celebrate music together again."

"And finally, thanks to Gwen for joining me and making this one of the most special songs I've recorded. Congratulations on your first number one country single!" he concluded.

In response, Stefani took to Twitter to thank Shelton for "taking me along on this ride with you."

"Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton -let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet w u," she wrote. "Thank you ! for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!?!!"

Shelton previously told ET that "Nobody But You" held a special place in his and Stefani's hearts.

"Gwen was crying when we even just talked about singing it together at all," he revealed. "It just seemed to fit perfectly with our story, and, musically, I think it walks the line of what I can do and what she can do. Everything just kind of aligned and came together, and it's one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments."

See more on the couple in the video below.