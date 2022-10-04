Blake Shelton Posts Birthday Tribute to 'Beautiful Wife' Gwen Stefani -- See Her Reaction

Blake Shelton will take any reason to celebrate his wife, Gwen Stefani, and her birthday was the perfect opportunity for the 46-year-old country music singer to publicly gush over her. Not only did Shelton shower Stefani with affection on social media, he also made sure her day was filled with surprises.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!!" Shelton captioned an adorable photo of the duo. "I love you so freakin much!!!!"

Shelton later took to his Instagram Stories with the same caption, but this time sharing a TikTok video that showed himself and Stefani singing a duet. The birthday girl -- who turned 53 on Monday -- reposted Shelton's sweet tribute, adding three red heart emojis. Stefani went on to show off a stunning pink floral bouquet from her husband as well.

Stefani also stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday where she reminisced about one of her all-time favorite dates with Shelton. After Clarkson showed a photo of Stefani in a beautiful gown from a 2016 event, she excitedly recalled the story of how that was her first public appearance with her now husband.

“That was my first public date with Blake Shelton, actually,” Stefani gushed. “It was, it was that night. It was the Oscars Vanity Fair party. I think I played at the party, then we went out that night.”

“He never does red carpets, now that I know him,” she continued. “It was kind of a red carpet. It was raining that night. That melts me when I see it because that was such a moment for me. A good one.”

Shelton, meanwhile, spoke to ET in August about how his priorities have shifted since tying the knot to Stefani in 2021.

"Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life," he explained, referring to Stefani's three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"I’m having fun putting out songs when I feel like it and luckily the record label allows me to do that," he added. "They always support it when I do it and my stupid ideas of doing a '90s country video -- they're always on board and because of that, we have a 'God's Country' once in a while or a 'Happy Anywhere.’”