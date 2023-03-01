Blink-182 Postponing Latin American Tour Dates Due to Travis Barker's Finger Injury

One tough break. After Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker had to undergo surgery on his broken finger, the band has decided to cancel their upcoming Latin American tour dates.

The first leg of the band's hotly anticipated reunion tour was set to kick off Mar. 11 at the Imperial GNP festival in Tijuana, Mexico, and would continue through Central and South America through April.

However, due to Barker severely injuring his finger in February during rehearsals for the tour, the band was forced to postpone those shows for the foreseeable future.

Blink-182's Tom DeLonge shared a video to Instagram on Wednesday apologizing for the unfortunate circumstances, and explained how "devastated" the band was to not be performing for their fans.

"I'm so sorry to everyone in South America that we couldn't be down there. This is something that we have been aiming to do for so long, and we worked so hard, and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming," DeLonge shared in his heartfelt message.

"Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger, and we have to get that well, and we have to get that strong before we can do anything else," he continued. "This is just so sad. These were the biggest shows we ever played, these are some of the most important places in the world for a band. This was like the pinnacle of our career, was coming down and playing for you guys, so I really want you all to know that we're devastated."

DeLonge further promised that the band would make it back down to play at the venues they would have to skip, sharing, "We're gonna get Travis better, and were gonna come down, the three of us, together, and we're gonna rock and we're gonna have an incredible time with you guys... This is not something that we could even have saw coming... but we love you, Blink 182 loves you, and we will see you soon."

Barker took to Instagram Monday to reveal that he'd soon be undergoing surgery to repair his broken finger.

In the post, Barker gave his followers a look at his finger, which appeared swollen and out of place. Sharing both videos and photos, the 47-year-old rocker showed a bit of his road to surgery, including a physical therapy session, a finger brace and a closer look at his gnarled finger.

Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, shared her support for her hubby in the comments, leaving behind a series of prayer hands and red heart emojis.

"I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments," Barker tweeted on Feb. 8.

Blink-182's long-awaited reunion tour is now scheduled to kick off May 5 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where it will continue across North America before the European leg of the Tour begins in September. The band will travel to Australia for a string of shows beginning in February 2024.