Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: 'It Sucks and I’m Scared'

Mark Hoppus has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The 49-year-old Blink-182 vocalist and bassist revealed his diagnosis on social media on Wednesday.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote in a statement. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” Hoppus continued. "Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Per Variety, the artist seemingly alluded to having cancer in a since-deleted Instagram Story post on Wednesday morning. In the pic, Hoppus is seen in what appears to be a hospital room, with the caption, "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."

Get well soon Mark Hoppus. pic.twitter.com/lJvQsuvmhN — 101WKQX (@101WKQX) June 23, 2021

Hoppus received a slew of messages of love and support from friends and fans. Travis Barker, who co-founded Blink-182 with Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, posted a photo of the two on his Instagram Story, writing, "Love you."

Former Blink-182 vocalist and guitarist DeLonge, also wrote how he was aware of Hoppus' cancer and has his back.

"I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now," he tweeted. "And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack."

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021

B.J. Novak replied, "❤️ you’re on our minds, Mark. Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people."

❤️ you’re on our minds, Mark. Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people. — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) June 23, 2021

Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes tweeted, "Sending you all the love and healing vibes man. You got this brother!!!"

Sending you all the love and healing vibes man. You got this brother!!! ❤️‍🩹 — Vic Fuentes (@piercethevic) June 23, 2021

You’ve got this, brother ❤️❤️❤️ — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) June 23, 2021

Back in June 2018, Blink-182 took time off amid Barker's health issues. The punk rock band announced that it was canceling their fall mini-tour, which was set to kick off on Sept. 8.

"Medical issues have sidelined Travis per doctors’ orders," Blink's message stated at the time. "Trav’s medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups, they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates."

The statement also included a note from the drummer, who was hospitalized in June of that year after developing blood clots.

