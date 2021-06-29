Blink 182's Mark Hoppus Shares Health Update Amid Chemotherapy and Cancer Battle

Mark Hoppus is opening up to his fans. The 49-year-old Blink-182 vocalist and bassist shared an update about his chemotherapy and medical treatments amid his battle with cancer.

The musician got candid with fans during a 45-minute Twitch stream, and explained how some days are better than others when it comes to how he's feeling, and how he's dealing with treatment.

"How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday," Hoppus shared. "Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better."

The singer explained that he "went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today. So, we'll take it as a win."

Hoppus first revealed his diagnosis in a statement posted to social media last Wednesday, sharing, "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

As he's been battling his cancer -- the type of which he has not yet discussed -- Hoppus says his level of activity and ability can vary day by day.

"On good days, I go do stuff," said Hoppus, explaining that the walk he went for that day marked the first time he'd left his house "in like five days." He added that the latest round of chemotherapy hasn't been quite as hard to deal with as previous rounds.

"This round of chemo, I wasn't totally stuck on the couch, miserable," he said. "I've actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs."

This is a marked improvement over previous experiences, when chemotherapy left him feeling like "a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence."

Despite feeling better, the treatment and the cancer itself have left him immunocompromised and he cannot go out in public for the sake of his health.

"I wanted to go to the Dodgers game last night, [but] I can't. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant. I can't," he said. "My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. [But] that's alright, I'll take it."

In his statement last Wednesday, Hoppus wrote that he still has "months of treatment" left to go, but that he is "trying to remain hopeful and positive."

"Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future," he added. "Love to you all."