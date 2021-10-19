Blue Ivy Crashes Parents Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 'Date Night' in Cute Cameo

Blue Ivy steals the show once again! The 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z joins her parents in their fabulous ad for Tiffany & Co., where they are exuding glamour while enjoying a date in the back of a car.

When it's revealed in the commercial that the power couple is actually on a soundstage in front of a green screen, Blue pops up and jokingly runs behind the car before jumping inside the vehicle and in between her parents.

While Beyoncé and JAY-Z are all dressed up, Blue has a trendy outfit on, sporting a striped shirt, clear glasses and braces. Blue's face then lights up when a dog joins the trio.

While there are some cute family moments in the ad, the two-minute video is filled with romantic scenes between Bey and JAY. As she plays the "he loves me, he loves me not" game with a yellow flower, the two hold hands, cuddle up to one another and share a big kiss at the end.

For more with the Carter family, check out the video below.