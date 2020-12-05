Blue Ivy Crashes Tina Knowles' Mother's Day Instagram With a Message for the Daughters

Blue Ivy Carter wants to make sure the mothers don't forget about their daughters! Beyonce fans are convinced the 8-year-old daughter of Queen Bey and JAY-Z made a sassy cameo in her grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson's, recent Instagram video.

In the Mother's Day clip, Tina poses with former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland, saying, "Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers out there!"

The pair are then interrupted with a young girl declaring in the background, "And don't forget all the beautiful daughters, which I am one of them!"

Tina and Kelly couldn't contain their laughter after the interruption.

Fans quickly took to the comments to talk about Blue's on-camera cameo, writing, "Blue Ivy is hilarious! Side note, she could be a voice actor. She’s so animated."

Another added, "Blue wants her acknowledgment for making her mom a mom 😂🤣." A third noted, "Blue in the back letting y’all know the chirren are the reason will always be funny."

It's been a big year for Blue. Back in February, the little cutie won a NAACP award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for her “Brown Skin Girl” collaboration with mom Beyoncé on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

She's also been keeping busy in quarantine. Back in April, she appeared on Tina's Instagram with an experiment to show why it's "very important" to wash your hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

