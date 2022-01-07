Blue Ivy Is Nearly as Tall as Grandma Tina Knowles in 10th Birthday Post

Blue Ivy Carter is growing up so fast! The eldest child of Beyoncé and JAY-Z turned 10 on Friday, and her grandma, Tina Knowles-Lawson, took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

The sweet photo shows Tina and Blue standing side by side, with Blue nearly as tall as her grandma.

Tina rocked a polka dot jumpsuit for the shot, while Blue, looking very grown up, opted for a black blazer over a white ensemble. Blue also sported sunglasses and wore her hair down for the pic, which was taken on the beach.

"My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today!" Tina began her lengthy caption. "God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things."

Tina, who turned 68 earlier this week, continued her post by calling Blue her "little Capricorn Twin."

"I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready three days later but we still share the bond," she wrote. "She reminds me that 'Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.'"

"Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!" Tina continued. "Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet, Beautiful Baby Blue. Happy Birthday."

Back in May, Tina spoke with ET about getting more time with her family in quarantine. In addition to Blue, Tina is grandma to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 4-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, and Solange and Daniel Smith's 17-year-old son, Julez.

"The best thing was, of course, seeing my grandchildren almost every day. I think it made us appreciate each other," she told ET. "Seeing friends and seeing family, you realize what was important, so I think a lot of good came from it."