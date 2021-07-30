Bob Odenkirk Says He Had a 'Small Heart Attack' But Is Recovering Well in Social Media Return

Bob Odenkirk is on the up and up. The actor returned to social media on Friday, sharing his thanks for the support and outpouring of love he's received after being rushed to the hospital earlier this week.

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me," he wrote on Twitter. "It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

On Tuesday, the 58-year-old actor collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul in New Mexico, and he was rushed to the hospital. Odenkirk was shooting the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff, when he had what he described as a "small heart attack."

"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery," he added. "Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Earlier in the day, Odenkirk's longtime friend and collaborator, David Cross, tweeted that he was "doing great."

"Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing," Cross wrote. "Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!!"

Reps for the actor shared an update in a statement to ET on Wednesday, saying: "We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

"The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery," the statement concluded.

After news of his hospitalization, the two-time Emmy winner's friends and former co-stars -- including Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, among many others -- took to social media to share their concern and pass along their well-wishes and support for the actor.