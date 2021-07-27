Bob Odenkirk's Son Nate Says He's 'Going to Be Okay' After Heart-Related Incident on 'Better Call Saul' Set

Bob Odenkirk is stable after being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday. The actor's son, Nate, shared good news with the Better Call Saul star's fans Wednesday afternoon.

"He's going to be okay," Odenkirk's 22-year-old son tweeted, to an outpouring of well-wishes and relief from fans and followers.

Reps for the two-time Emmy winner confirmed the health update in a statement to ET on Wednesday, as well as more information on what led to his hospitalization on Tuesday.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," the statement shared. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

"The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery," the statement concluded.

The 58-year-old actor collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul in New Mexico, and he was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday. No information regarding his condition or the what caused his collapse was immediately available.

Odenkirk was filming in Albuquerque, when he fell and crew members called the ambulance, per TMZ who were the first to report the news.

Odenkirk is currently shooting the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. The spinoff debuted in 2015, two years after the series finale of Breaking Bad. It follows con-man turned small-time lawyer, Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), starting six years before the events of Breaking Bad, showing his transformation into the persona of criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman.

After hearing the news, many of Odenkirk's friends, fans and former co-stars -- including Bryan Cranston, David Cross and Aaron Paul, among many others -- took to social media to share their concern and pass along their well-wishes and support for the acclaimed actor.