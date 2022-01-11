Bob Saget Had Hand on His Chest at Time of Death, Hotel Security Called His Wife From the Scene

More details are being released about the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget. On Sunday, the Full House star was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, just hours after he finished a stand-up show just outside of Jacksonville the evening prior. Saget was 65.

According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget was found by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton after his wife, Kelly Rizzo, asked if someone could check on him. According to the report, Rizzo was called by hotel staff after they entered the room and found Saget on the bed with his hand on his chest.

The report states Saget was lying in bed in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack. "His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed," the report stated. "No signs of trauma were seen."

Upon police arriving to the scene, Saget was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. ET.

On Monday, the Florida chief medical examiner in charge of investigating Saget's death announced that an autopsy was performed. Although the immediate cause of death could not be determined, the medical examiner found “no evidence of drug use or foul play.”

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," the examiner said in a statement. "When the autopsy report has been finalized, a follow up press statement will be released. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time."

Since news of Saget’s death broke, tributes have been pouring in from his family, former Full House co-stars, fellow comedians and more.

In a statement to ET, Saget’s wife expressed her gratitude and asked for privacy at this time.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything: I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers,” Rizzo said. "When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."