Bob Saget's Family Speaks Out About His Sudden Death

Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. He was 65 years old. In a statement to ET, Saget's family also confirmed the beloved Full House star's death.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, whom he married in 2018, as well as his three daughters -- Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara -- with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the statement reads. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world," the statement concludes.

Saget had been on his I Don't Do Negative stand-up tour of the country, and performed on Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. On Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Saget and he was pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use.

"I am broken. I am gutted," Stamos tweeted on Sunday. "I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."