Bobby Bones Hosting 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' With ET's Rachel Smith

Bobby Bones and ET's Rachel Smith are going to be ringing in 2022 in country music's capital city. Bones is set to host the New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash straight from Music City, U.S.A., with Smith, on Friday, Dec. 31.

CBS' New Year's Eve celebration will feature nearly 50 high-energy performances by country music’s hottest superstars, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band. The five-hour broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight, ET, culminating with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight, CT.

The radio and TV personality shared his excitement about hosting the event, telling CBS, “I’m so excited to celebrate and host New Year’s Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned. I can’t wait to show America how special Nashville is.”

CBS’ NEW YEAR’S EVE SPECIAL

Smith is equally pumped to be ringing in the new year in her hometown with some of the biggest stars in country music.



"I am over the moon to co-host New Year's Eve Live from Nashville," she said. "I get to hang with the hottest acts in country music, some I’m lucky enough to call friends, on New Year’s Eve in my hometown! Sign me up!"



New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash airs Dec. 31 on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.