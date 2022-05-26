Bobby Brown Reveals When He Believes His Bad-Boy Image Began in 'Biography' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Bobby Brown is looking back on his roller-coaster career.

On A&E's two-night docuseries, Biography: Bobby Brown, the 53-year-old singer reflects on his life in intimate detail -- from his childhood in Roxbury, Massachusetts, and rise to stardom with New Edition to substance abuse and marriage with Whitney Houston to her death and the loss of two of his children. The docuseries also includes the first time Brown visits the gravesite of Houston and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, which he said was an "emotional" experience.

Only ET premieres an exclusive first look from the docuseries, which contextualizes how Brown's "bad-boy" image came to be in Hollywood with archival footage. In the clip, Brown explains that during his concerts back in the day, he'd often have his bodyguard bring a lucky woman from the crowd to get up onstage for him to sing the sensual ballad, "Roni," to.

But when he arrived in Columbus, Georgia, for his show, Brown shared that the city had an anti-lewdness law. The last person that was arrested for lewdness onstage before he was, Brown said, was Elvis Presley. Though Brown was given the green light to sing "Roni," he was told he wasn't allowed to bring a girl up to the stage. But of course, he didn't listen and did what he always did.

"It was harmless, but it was the politics. The police saying it was lewd, c'mon, you're going to arrest me for this? I think the bad-boy image started right then when I went to jail for 'Roni,'" Brown theorized. "But getting arrested definitely boosted album sales and concertgoers. People wanted to see what this young was doing and it made it better for me because the ticket sales went through the roof."

Watch the exclusive clip below.

According to A&E, Biography: Bobby Brown will feature interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill, as well as Brown's family, friends and those who went on the journey with him.

The two-night Biography: Bobby Brown event airs Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

