Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster to Star in 'Fire Island' Hulu Original Film

Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster are teaming up for their first feature film together. The two actors will star in Fire Island, written by Booster and helmed by Spa Night director Andrew Ahn. From Searchlight Pictures and produced by JAX Media, the comedy will exclusively debut on Hulu in the U.S.

Set in the iconic gay getway based in Long Island, New York, and inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the film tells the story of “two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.”

“This is my Jurassic World. This is my Eternals. A gay Pride and Prejudice on Fire Island with Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang,” Ahn tweeted after the film was announced, while Booster confirmed that “canonically” he’s vers and proclaimed, “I’m making a movie.”

For both Booster and Yang, this marks their first leading role in a feature film. Prior to this, Booster has made a name for himself writing on Big Mouth, Billy on the Street and The Other Two while also co-starring in the short-lived series Sunnyside. Yang, meanwhile, has experienced breakout success as a featured cast member of Saturday Night Live. He also has a recurring role on Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and wrote for Cecily Strong’s new musical comedy series Schmigadoon.

After breaking out with Spa Night, Ahn directed Brian Dennehy’s final onscreen role in Driveaways opposite Hong Chau as well as episodes of Generation, Gentefied and FX’s Pride docuseries.