Brad Pitt Sits With Savannah Guthrie and Bradley Cooper at U.S. Open

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper are taking in some tennis together. The longtime friends stepped out in Queens, New York, on Sunday, when they attended the U.S. Open's men's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Pitt wore a bucket hat and sunglasses, while Cooper sported a button-up shirt, as they attentively watched Daniil Medvedev best Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win his first grand slam.

The Russian's victory spoiled the Serbian's hopes of completing a men's calendar grand slam, winning the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in the same year, which was last done by Rod Laver in 1969.

Savannah Guthrie was delighted to discover that she was seated next to the actors at the match, with her Today show co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, and CBS This Morning's Gayle King also nearby.

"This happened," Guthrie tweeted alongside pics of her next to Pitt and Cooper, whom she called "epic" on Instagram.

On Monday's episode of the Today show, Guthrie said not even her mom, Nancy Guthrie, realized who her famous seatmates were right away.

"It’s Brad Pitt. You know, just how you do. There’s Henry [Hager] and Jenna, there's my husband, Mike [Feldman]. Al [Roker] and Deborah [Roberts] right behind us," Guthrie said. "... We got Mariska Hargitay. Gayle King is there. Rami Malek was way over there."

"Oh my gosh. It was ridiculous. I was like Forrest Gump. This isn't even a real picture. I just Photoshopped myself in," she joked. "If there was a trophy for good seats, we had 'em. You should've seen me try to play it cool with Brad. I wasn't very cool."

In addition to her fellow morning show anchors, King was seated just below Cooper and Pitt, near Kate Hudson, her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and Mariska Hargitay.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were also at the match. The couple wore sunglasses as they sat in a box, with DiCaprio adding a baseball cap and a mask to his ensemble.

The men's final came one day after the women's final, in which 18-year-old Emma Raducanu beat fellow teen Leylah Fernandez with celebs including Jenna Bush Hager and Billie Jean King on hand to watch.