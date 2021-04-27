Brandi Redmond Faces Questions Over Husband’s Alleged Infidelity in Tense 'RHOD' Reunion Trailer

Things are getting real for Brandi Redmond.

Real Housewives of Dallas star is questioned about her husband Bryan Redmond's alleged infidelity in a sneak peek of the upcoming RHOD two-part reunion. For the special event, Andy Cohen sits down with D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Stephanie Hollman and Dr. Tiffany Moon in-person, as Brandi and Kary Brittingham join virtually to discuss the season.

"A video was making its rounds about your husband, Bryan, at a club with another woman," Andy says in the trailer, which dropped on Tuesday. The camera then goes to a crying Brandi, wiping away her tears.

Brandi and Bryan were high school sweethearts, and married in 2003. They share four kids: 12-year-old Brinkley, 9-year-old Brooklyn, 2-year-old Bruin and 2-month-old Brilynn.

Last month, a video surfaced in which a man who looks like Bryan is seemingly at a club, wrapping his arms around a woman. He then grabs her face, bringing her in for a kiss. The family asked for privacy and did not make any comment about the clip at the time.

In February, Brandi made headlines with a cryptic Instagram post about things coming to an end. At the time, fans believed she was hinting at a possible exit from RHOD, but later speculated the post could have been about her and Bryan's marriage.

Earlier this week, she posted a video of herself with Bryan on a "date night" on her Instagram Story.

“Happy. Happy life, happy wife," she says in the rainbow-filtered clip.

The last post she shared with her husband on her timeline, however, was in January, when she shared a throwback of herself pregnant with Brooklyn.

Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion airs on Tuesday, May 4 at a special time of 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, with Part 2 airing on Tuesday, May 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The season 5 finale of RHOD airs Tuesday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.