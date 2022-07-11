BravoCon 2022: Find Out Which Stars Will Be There -- and How to Get Tickets!

BravoCon is back! After a three-year pause due to the pandemic, the fan convention for all things Bravo returns to New York City for its second outing this October -- and ET has all the details of what fans can expect (so far), plus how to get their hands on tickets!

BravoCon’s star-studded events, exclusive panels and interactive experiences kick off on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Javits Center in NYC, running through Sunday, Oct. 16. Bravo promises the 2022 convention will return "bigger than ever" with more than 100 Bravolebrities already confirmed to attend the larger-than-life weekend. Read on below to see who is set to be there, with more names to be confirmed before the big event!

The Bravo Bazaar shopping experience also returns, along with intimate VIP talent experiences and brand-new immersive activations. BravoCon will also host various cast and executive producer panels from the network's biggest shows, interactive photo opportunities and exclusive sneak-peek screenings of upcoming series!

BravoCon three-day tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 15, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, available at BravoCon2022.com (tickets for the 2019 'con sold out in 60 seconds!). Experiences range from General Admission to VIP and SVIP. Guests who purchase SVIP and VIP tickets will receive access of Peacock Premium to binge watch all the Bravo they want before and after the weekend.

Here's who is set to be there:

BELOW DECK CARIBBEAN

Captain Lee Rosbach

Chef Rachel Hargrove



BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN

Captain Sandy Yawn

Courtney Veale

Mzi “Zee” Dempers



BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT

Captain Glenn Shephard

Daisy Kelliher

Gary King



BRAVO KIDS

Albie Manzo

Brooks Marks

Chris Manzo

Frankie Catania

Gia Giudice



BRAVO SIGNIFICANT OTHERS

Dr. Bill Aydin

Evan Goldschneider

Frank Catania

Joe Benigno

Joe Gorga



FAMILY KARMA

Anisha Ramakrishna

Amrit Kapai

Bali Chainani

Brian Benni

Monica Vaswani

Nicholas Kouchoukos

Richa Sadana

Rish Karam

Vishal Parvani



GALLEY TALK



LEGACY HOUSEWIVES

Caroline Manzo

Cynthia Bailey



MARRIED TO MEDICINE

Anila Sajja

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Dr. Jacqueline Walters

Dr. Simone Whitmore

Toya Bush-Harris

Quad Webb



MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LOS ANGELES

Josh Flagg



PROJECT RUNWAY

Elaine Welteroth



SHAHS OF SUNSET

SOUTHERN CHARM

SUMMER HOUSE

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

Sanya Richards-Ross



THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP EX-WIVES CLUB

VANDERPUMP RULES

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN

Andy Cohen

Daryn Carp

