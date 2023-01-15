Brendan Fraser Delivers Tearful, Powerful Acceptance Speech at Critics Choice Awards

Brendan Fraser fought back tears on Sunday night as he accepted the award for Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards.

Fraser won for his performance as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. The role was widely regarded as a triumphant comeback for Fraser, who effectively left Hollywood in 2018 after sharing that Philip Berk, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had groped and assaulted him in 2003.

Fraser became tearful as soon as presenter Angela Bassett called his name as the winner. Once onstage, he took a few breaths before being able to begin his acceptance, which continued to be punctuated by tears.

"Thank you for this honor, Critics Choice Association," he said. "It was Herman Melville who once wrote that there are only five critics in America. The rest are asleep."

Fraser paused as the audience waited for his explanation, but he added, "I don't know what it means either. But I'm sure glad that you woke up for me."

As the audience clapped, he quipped, "Where were you for Furry Vengeance?" a reference to his 2010 black comedy which was almost universally panned by critics.

As the laughter died down, Fraser continued: "This movie, The Whale, it's about love and redemption. It's about finding the light in a dark place and I'm so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible and includes Hong Chau, who should have her own movie based on every character she's ever played."

Fraser continued with his tributes, paying homage to Sadie Sink, who played his estranged daughter in The Whale.

"Who are you?" he said to her. "It took me 32 years to get here. Your talent. Ty Simpkins: You won every day. Sam Hunter, you're my lighthouse. And Daren Aronofsky. I was in the wilderness. I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs. But you found me. And like all best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get to where I needed to be."

Simpkins played Thomas, a missionary who bonds with Charlie, in the film, and Hunter is the playwright who wrote the original stage play and adapted the screenplay.

Fraser took another long pause, waiting for the room's applause to calm.

"If you struggle with obesity or you just feel like you are in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen. Thank you. Good night," he concluded.

The room responded with a standing ovation for Fraser, and the camera cut to Henry Winkler and Sheryl Lee Ralph showing their support as Fraser left the stage.

Fraser remained emotional throughout the evening, touched by the recognition and honor. Backstage, he told ET, "this is a good movie, I know that, that's why I wanted to be a part of it. I'm overjoyed to be recognized with my cast."

He continued: "If there are any questions in life that you don't have the easy answers to, we have an obligation to not look away and it's been my privilege."