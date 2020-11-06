Brett Caprioni Says He'll 'Always Be Grateful' to Lisa Vanderpump After 'Vanderpump Rules' Firing (Exclusive)

Shortly after Vanderpump broke her silence regarding the news of Bravo's announcement, Caprioni released a statement to ET praising the restaurateur and reality TV icon.

"I appreciate Lisa for the opportunity she gave me. It all started with her. Her constant support through this journey has meant a lot to me," shared Caprioni. "She understood that I was a good guy who made a mistake. And, she also believed in my capacity to learn from it and change. For that, I will always be grateful."

A source close to the situation tells ET that Brett Caprioni’s employment status at SUR -- the restaurant owned by Vanderpump, the operation of which also serves as the focus for the reality series -- is still to be determined.

Vanderpump released a lengthy statement on Wednesday, reflecting on Bravo's decision to cut ties with the castmembers.

"Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware," Vanderpump shared. "It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart."

The reality star said continued, "I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed. As many of you know, after watching me for 10 years, I have always been an equal rights activist and ally - my family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment. We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives."

"We all have work to do to create a society we can be proud of and I hope as we venture forward, we strive to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values," she concluded.

Bravo announced on Tuesday that Caprioni and fellow castmember Max Boyens would not be returning to the show following the resurfacing of past tweets containing racist, homophobic and mysoginicstic comments.

Meanwhile, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were also fired in relation to racist actions toward fellow co-star Faith Stowers in 2018, when the pair called the police on Stowers for crimes she did not commit.

