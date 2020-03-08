Brian Austin Green Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Megan Fox and Dating Post-Split

The 47-year-old actor was a guest on Dax Holt and Adam Glyn's Hollywood Raw podcast, where he spoke candidly about their recent breakup and what it's been like getting back into the dating game. Fox has since moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, while Green has been spotted out with Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise.

Green revealed that he found out about Fox's new romance "in my own way," telling the hosts, "That's as much detail as I'll give you on that one."

"I didn't read about it or anything like that," he shared, adding that he thinks the split is going as well as it can. "There's no rule book to it. There's no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We are learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can."

As for his recent outings, Green explained that "what people normally do when they get out of [a relationship] is they date."

"They talk to multiple people at once, some people use dating apps, they talk to multiple people, they go on multiple dates, they spend time with people until you feel a connection with somebody and then something builds from there," he shared. "I'm not playing anybody. My life is just much more under a microscope than somebody else's."

"Isn't that dating? Aren't you supposed to talk to multiple people? It doesn't mean I'm a s***ty person. That's what you’re supposed to do; meet people and experience life," he continued. "When you start finding commonalities with somebody, then it becomes something bigger. But you have to be willing to get out there and put yourself out there. But I get judged for it, I think, unfairly."

Green said that he actually first started talking to both Stodden and Louise over Instagram. He revealed that his dates with Stodden were short-lived, but he ended up dating Louise for nearly a month.

"I had no idea that Instagram was so much of a dating site until I was single," he joked. "Up until then, I posted pictures of benches, trees, the ocean and my kids doing stuff here and there. I was a total married dad on it. All of a sudden I started getting DMs when Megan and I separated. [The DMs] started flowing in instantly, no shame in their game at all."

"I've been single this whole time. Dating, I guess," he added. "I'm open to meeting somebody. I'm focused on myself and healing with all of this and my kids."

Later in the podcast, Green also opened up about co-parenting with Fox. The two share three kids together -- Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. He also shares 18-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

"I think the realization for us is we can't take the view that it won't affect the kids, because it will. I think it's up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids," he said. "Whether it's a really negative experience or it's OK and they feel safe in it and feel loved. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It's not bad different, it's just different."

"I wish Megan the absolute best in everything," he continued. "I want her to be completely happy, for her, for the kids. That's super important."

Hear more in the video below.