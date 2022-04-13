Brian Austin Green Reveals He's Been Bedridden With Ulcerative Colitis, Thanks 'Amazing' Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green is sharing about a recent health set back. The former Beverly Hills 90210 star posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, explaining that he’s been absent from the site because he was battling Ulcerative colitis.

“I disappeared from Instagram for a while,” the 48-year-old told the camera. “I had Ulcerative colitis for about six, six and a half weeks, which wasn’t very fun. Horrible timing. Horrible timing.”

Green shared that he was bedridden, but gave a special shoutout to his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, for taking care of him and his sons. “Sharna was amazing,” he added. “Six, seven months pregnant, taking care of my three young kids, cause I was pretty bedridden for a while.”

"Taking care of me," he added. "Not complaining, being amazing. I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life.”

The Connors actor ended his message by telling his followers that he’s “feeling good” after what he called a terrible experience.

Green also gave his love a touching shoutout in the caption of the video. “Again, I’m a lucky man.

@sharnaburgess I love you ❤️,” he wrote next to the post.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation and ulcers in your digestive tract. Ulcerative colitis affects the innermost lining of your large intestine and rectum. Symptoms usually develop over time, rather than suddenly.

The disease can sometime be debilitating, and lead to life-threatening complications. There is no cure, but treatment can reduce symptoms and signs and bring it into long-term remission.

On Tuesday, Burgess shared a sweet video of her love. The Dancing With the Stars alum posted a video of her riding shotgun while Green driving them to a lunch date. When the actor catches the dancer, she laughs and tells him, “this is the only time I can steal you.”

In February, Green and Burgess announced during an Hawaiian vacation that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy due in July.

The new addition will be the first for Burgess, and the fifth for Green who shares sons, Noah, 9, Bohdi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox. Green is also father to a 19-year-old son, Kassius, with ex Vanessa Marcil.