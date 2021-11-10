Brian Williams Leaves NBC News After 28 Years

Brian Williams is saying goodbye to the network where he spent the majority of his career. The 62-year-old journalist and news anchor announced on Tuesday night that he is leaving NBC News after 28 years.

"Next year is my 40th year in the business, give or take," he said on MSNBC. He then proceeded to share a lengthy statement about his decision to step down.

"Following much reflection, and after 28 years with the company, I have decided to leave NBC upon the completion of my current contract in December," Williams shared. "I have been truly blessed. I have been allowed to spend almost half of my life with one company. NBC is a part of me and always will be. 28 years, 38 countries, 8 Olympic Games, 7 presidential elections, half a dozen presidents, a few wars, and one SNL."

He added that his current show, The 11th Hour With Brian Williams, will continue on without him and he encouraged viewers to continue watching.

"This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another. There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere," he added. "For the next few months, I'll be with my family, the people I love most and the people who enabled my career to happen. I will reflect on the kindness people have shown me, and I will pay it forward."

"The 11th Hour is way bigger than any one man or woman. The truth is, our secret has always been it's always about our guests. That will never change." pic.twitter.com/9bu2SRfrT0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 10, 2021

Williams joined NBC News in 1993. In 2004, he took over as the anchor of NBC Nightly News from Tom Brokaw. In 2015, Williams stepped down from the role after he admitted to misrepresenting events that occurred while he was out in the field reporting for 10 years.

"I said things that weren't true," he admitted to Matt Lauer on the Today show at the time.

Lester Holt took over for Williams and remains the anchor of the Nightly News.

Williams went on to cover breaking news on MSNBC and in 2016 he began the popular show The 11th Hour With Brian Williams, on MSNBC, which airs at 11 p.m. ET.