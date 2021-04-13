'Bridgerton' Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 on Netflix

Lady Whistledown has a special message for all Bridgerton fans out there: The series “shall return for seasons 3 and 4.” That’s right, Netflix has renewed the hit regency drama for two additional seasons as it starts production on the much anticipated second installment focused on eldest Bridgerton child, Lord Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love.

Adapted from Julia Quinn’s hit novels by Chris Van Dusen for Shondaland, the sexy and stylish series combines elements of Downton Abbey and Gossip Girl as it follows the many characters within the competitive world of London high society. Season 1 followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she made her debut and fended off suitors until finding the perfect match in the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), while introducing members of the friendly but competitive Bridgerton and Featherington families as well as a scandalous newsletter written by the mysterious and all knowing Whistledown.

Considering the order of the books, it’s likely that the next two seasons will focus on Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Colin (Luke Newton) as they navigate the ups and downs of love, family and society.

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement... pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team,” Shonda Rhimes said in a statement.

She added, “This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s VP, Global TV, shared.

The renewal news comes as fans were shocked by Page’s unexpected departure from the series. It was revealed that he would not be returning for season 2 despite being a lead character or continued part of the series’ overlapping storylines.

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” the series said in a message via Lady Whistledown. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer -- more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”