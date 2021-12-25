'Bridgerton' Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date

The Bridgertons are back!

On Christmas Day, the first anniversary of the launch of Netflix's hit period drama, the anticipated season 2 premiere date for Bridgerton was unveiled: Friday, March 25.

The upcoming 10-episode season, which shifts its primary focus to the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey), as he ventures on his own journey to find a wife, will return for more drama, romance and scandal. All, of course, under Lady Whistledown's -- er, Penelope's -- watchful eye.

Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma, Anthony's love interest reimagined from Julia Quinn's second book in the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, and newcomer Charithra Chandran plays Edwina Sharma, Kate's younger sister.

The premiere date announcement, which comes three months after Netflix released a spicy first look between Anthony and Kate, also included a special video message from the Bridgerton cast. The delightful 37-second video features members of the ensemble being handed a copy of Lady Whistledown's gossip rag. As they read the latest report, it slowly dawns on them that this isn't just a normal Lady Whistledown sighting.

"I do hope you find this one informative," a regal Golda Rosheuvel reads. "Bridgerton returns March 25."

The varied reactions from the cast is as entertaining and endearing as the announcement itself. "I actually didn't know that!" exclaims Claudia Jessie, before having a laugh.

"She's always got the goss," Bailey quips. Watch the special message below.

Recently, Nicola Coughlan spoke with ET and offered an intriguing glimpse into what lies ahead in season 2 for the Ton, teasing that "the chemistry [between Bailey and Ashley] is quite major, I can say that." She also added that the season has "got a whole lot spicier."

And at the start of the year, Bailey revealed that season 2 of the family's story is going to be "sexier."

“It’s just going to get more exciting and convoluted and sexier, I think,” the actor told ET at the time, adding Bridgerton will surely “be pushing boundaries every single way.” But what he does know for sure is “that the story is going to be really exciting.”

“Having read the second book, if Anthony gets to meet anyone half as brilliant as Kate Sheffield is, then he’s going to be a very lucky man," Bailey hinted.

Bridgerton returns Friday, March 25 on Netflix.

