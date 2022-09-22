'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey to Play Fiyero in 'Wicked,' Director Jon M. Chu Confirms: 'He's Perfect'

Wicked has found its Fiyero! Director Jon M. Chu confirmed on Twitter that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast in the role for the upcoming films.

"He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!!" Chu tweeted on Wednesday, sharing a report that the actor had been in talks for the part.

Bailey will star opposite Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the two-part screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, providing the apex to the show's key love triangle. The Wicked movies are planned to be released by Universal Pictures on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.

"We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two!" Chu previously wrote in a statement announcing the strategy. "With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

He continued, "Cynthia, Ariana, and I – and all of the cast and crew – pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all the fans who've waited for this movie, and to offer a thrilling, fantastical world full of dynamic characters that invites in those who are unfamiliar."

Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, revealing how Elphaba and Glinda -- one-time friends -- ultimately become the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch, respectively.

In February, Erivo shared her reaction to getting the news about her lead role with ET. "I wasn't OK when I found out either. I was not OK,” she said.

As for working with Grande, the former Broadway actress is looking forward to it. "I can tell you that Ariana is wonderful. The two of us are really starting to find our feet and find our relationship and really enjoy one another's time and space and conversations," Erivo said of the pop diva. "She's the sweetest person."