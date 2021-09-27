Bridget Moynahan Talks 'Sex and the City' Reboot and Willie Garson's Impact (Exclusive)

Bridget Moynahan is just as excited as the fans to see the women of Sex and the City back in action! The 50-year-old actress spoke with ET at Global Citizen Live over the weekend in New York City about returning to the franchise for the upcoming HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That.

"Well obviously, I can't say anything about the show, but for me looking out on the other side of that window and seeing the girls coming down that Soho street in those costumes with the hair, it just made me like, 'Oh my god, it's back!' So I am so thankful to be part of it," she told ET. "I am so happy they asked me to come back. And it was so fun. It was like going back to a family."

On the SATC TV series, Moynahan played Natasha, Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) second wife, whom he cheated on with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). Over the summer, she was seen filming scenes with Parker in NYC for the reboot.

"They really, you know, kind of kickstarted my career, right? Like that and Coyote Ugly started at the same time so they always have a special place in my heart," she said of the series.

The show recently lost a key player. Willie Garson, who played Carrie's longtime pal Stanford Blatch, died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Moynahan noted that she wasn't close with Garson, but got the chance to work with him on the show.

"I worked with him a couple of times on that show, but I know how loved he was in that family and also in the Hollywood family," she said. "His career was expansive, and he really was a good human."

As for her own city experience, Moynahan has been a longtime supporter of the Global Citizen Live event, which seeks to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty, and was excited to be in NYC's Central Park this weekend for the star-studded affair.

"This one feels extra special because we haven't been able to come together on so many levels in person, and so we are able to do it safely this year," she shared.

