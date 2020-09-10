Brie Bella Says She Got Her 'Tubes Cut Out' After Welcoming Son

Brie Bella is done growing her family. On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, the 36-year-old reality star revealed that following the birth of her 2-month-old son, Buddy, she had her fallopian "tubes cut out" to prevent her from getting pregnant again. Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, also share a 3-year-old daughter, Birdie.

"I got my [fallopian] tubes cut out," she said. "Yep. This mama ain’t having any more babies."

Though Brie did have a scare following the procedure, she noted that she's "doing a lot better."

"I am still a little swollen on one side," she said. "I think the swelling took a little bit longer on my right side [because] that’s kind of where they tie it up."

Brie welcomed Buddy back in August, just one day after her twin, Nikki Bella, gave birth to her first child, Matteo, with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev.

