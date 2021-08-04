'Bringing Up Bates' Star Katie Bates Is Engaged to Travis Clark After a Year of Courting

Congratulations are in order for Bringing Up Bates' Katie Bates! The 20-year-old reality star is engaged to her boyfriend, Travis Clark, ET can confirm.

Bates and Clark, also 20, began officially courting in March 2020. Us Weekly was first to report their engagement. The couple revealed to the outlet that Clark proposed in Florida on Wednesday with their parents present. He also sang a song he wrote just for Bates and played guitar.

"April 7, 2021, will forever be a special day for both of us," Bates told Us Weekly. "Taking this next step in our relationship is something we have prayed about and have looked forward to for a long time! We are excited about what God is doing in our lives, and we can't wait to see what He has in store for our future."

Clark added, "Our engagement day was so much better than I could've ever imagined, and I know there were many friends and relatives who worked behind the scenes to help make it all possible! Seeing Katie's reaction was the highlight of the evening! Her smile was worth it all!"

Bates has made no secret of her love for Clark. For his birthday last month, she Instagrammed photos of the two together, writing, "I love you ♥️."

In February, she called him her "best friend."

UP tv's Bringing Up Bates follows the Bates family, which consists of parents Gil and Kelly Bates and their 19 kids, as they embark on major life moments and navigate big changes. On Wednesday, ET premiered an exclusive sneak peek from the first episode of season 10, which catches viewers up on what eldest daughter Michaella's plans are for the future. Bringing Up Bates returns on April 8 at 9 p.m. ET on UP tv. Watch the video below for the exclusive sneak peek.

-- Reporting by Philiana Ng