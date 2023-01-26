Bristol Palin Shares Photo After Ninth Breast Reconstruction Surgery, Following 'Botched Breast Reduction'

Bristol Palin is opening up about an ongoing struggle she's been dealing with since the age of 19. The 32-year-old daughter of Sarah Palin and former Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram Stories to share that she recently underwent her ninth breast reconstruction surgery.

"Had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night -- yes, NINTH," Palin wrote. "All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 y/o."

She shared that the initial surgery left her with "damage of muscle tissue and terrible scarring."

The mother of three shared, "The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life. Praying that this is the last surgery needed - I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a set back/pause on life and that's why I've been fairly MIA."

Bristol Palin/Instagram Stories

In the photo, Palin is wearing a bra and bandages and what appears to be surgical drains with red fluid coming out.

Palin is mom to 14-year-old son Tripp with her ex, Levi Johnston, and daughters Sailor, 7, and Atlee, 5, with her ex, Dakota Meyer.

In May 2022, Palin shared a photo with Meyer from their daughter's pre-K graduation on Instagram, writing, "Getting along as co-parents makes life a lot easier. put aside the past, differences, etc and focus on what’s best for your babes, not loosing sight of that - is everything."