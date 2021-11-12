Britney Spears and Fiancé Sam Asghari Wear Free Britney T-Shirts Ahead of Her Court Hearing

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are ready for her court hearing! In a video shared on Asghari's Instagram, the 39-year-old pop star and her 27-year-old fiancé show off their "#FreeBritney" shirts, which read, "It's a human rights movement."

The pair spin around the room to Spears' hit, "Work B*tch." The couple's pup, Porsha, even sported some #FreeBritney garb in Asghari's Instagram Stories.

Friday marks an important hearing in Spears' ongoing conservatorship case. The hearing comes after Britney's father, Jamie Spears -- who was suspended as conservator of Britney's estate in September and hired new attorneys shortly after -- filed to "immediately terminate" his daughter's conservatorship.

Friday's hearing could determine whether Britney's conservatorship will continue or end. It could also permanently terminate Jamie as conservator.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, previously questioned Jamie's motives in calling for an end to the conservatorship. The lawyer filed legal documents and claimed Jamie was trying to avoid being deposed under oath because he didn't want to answer questions about Britney's home and phone allegedly being bugged, according to court documents also obtained by ET.

Rosengart noted in his filing that Jamie's new desire to immediately end the conservatorship was "motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August."

Rosengart also told ET after Jamie's suspension that Britney was "happy" about the decision. "I think you can assume she's very happy," he shared, also telling reporters that "the goal" was to free Britney from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.

In early October, Britney publicly thanked the #FreeBritney movement, posting, "#FreeBritney movement... I have no words... because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship... my life is now in that direction!!!!!"

Rosengart also thanked the movement publicly, saying, "I think the support of the #FreeBritney movement has been instrumental and to the extent that it allowed my first to carry the ball across the finish line, I thank them as well."