Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney Movement to Be Honored at LiveOne 2021 Breakout Awards

Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement are being recognized. On Thursday, LiveOne announced that the singer and the successful movement to get her out of her conservatorship will be honored with the Breakout of the Year Award at the 2021 Breakout Awards.

"She's doing great, I'm great. This is the happiest time of our lives," Asghari told ET. "We're just enjoying it! From here on out, it's amazing. It's heaven."

In addition to Spears' Breakout of the Year Award, other honors of the night include Supreme Stanbase, Hottest Breakout Couple, Meme Supreme, Spiciest Rivalry and more.

Comedian Fortune Feimster is set to host the ceremony, which is an extension of the 2020 Lockdown Awards. This year's ceremony will honor celebrities, musicians, and fanbases that used the internet to dominate the past year, through content, engagement, and all-around meme-ability.

Matt Misisco

Stars including Austin Millz, Jessica Woo, Jeff Dye and Griffin Johnson will serve as presenters at the 2021 show. Performers and additional presenters will be announced at a later date.

"After a year and a half of watching awards shows on Zoom, I’m excited to put on some non-stretchy pants and host the LiveOne Breakout Awards in person!" Feimster said. "Pop culture has helped get us through these crazy times and it deserves to have its horn tooted. So get ready for a lot of tooting! Wait, that’s not what I meant..."

"We are very excited to announce our second annual award show the LiveOne 2021 Breakout Awards," Dermot McCormack, President of LiveOne, said. "We plan on going where the regular award shows don’t go. We will highlight the bright lights and breakouts of this tumultuous period in music and culture and have some fun while we are doing it."

LiveOne's 2021 Breakout Awards will be taped in front of a live audience at Universal Studios Hollywood on Dec. 8, before being exclusively livestreamed on LiveXLive on Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.