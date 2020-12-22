Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has the Perfect Response When Asked to Pick His Favorite Video of Hers

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is her biggest fan.

The model and actor had some fun answering questions from his Instagram followers on Monday, including one asking him what his favorite music video from Spears is. Asghari began to answer the question before coming up with the perfect response.

"Are you f**king crazy?" he joked. "How dare you ask me that question. I love every single video. She's extremely iconic and I don't think any artist will ever reach that level."

Spears and Asghari met when he was cast in her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party." In a 2018 interview with Men's Health, he revealed how he broke the ice with the pop superstar in between takes with a joke, though it didn't go over so well.

"She said, 'Hi, I'm Britney,' and I said, 'I'm sorry. What's your name again?'" he recalled. "I tried to be funny. I don't think anybody got it."

But the approach ultimately worked as the two eventually exchanged numbers, leading Spears to ask him out for sushi.

"After the video came out, nobody knew we were dating," he shared. "I don't think [she or I] had the intention to just be friends."

Meanwhile, Spears' former makeup artist, Billy B., recently told ET that he speaks to her daily via text or telephone, and that she is doing well amid her ongoing conservatorship case. Regarding a CNN report published on Dec. 15 that quoted a source who claimed she "faces ongoing challenges with her mental health," Billy told ET that Spears is "hurt and disappointed" that anyone would say that.

"We're talking about someone who did a residency in Las Vegas under the conservatorship," Billy said. "It's ridiculous for anyone to claim that she is not well."

Billy also told ET that Spears is well aware of exactly what is going on with her conservatorship case. Last week, her conservatorship was extended until September 2021 at a remote hearing attended by her father, Jamie Spears, her mother, Lynne Spears, and her attorney, Samuel Ingham.

"She is 100 percent optimistic about what the outcome will be in the end," Billy said. "She is patient and strategic."

