Britney Spears’ Brother Bryan Opens Up About Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears' brother, Bryan, is offering his perspective on her conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement. The pop star's older brother opened up about why he thinks the conservatorship has been a "great thing for our family" on Thursday's episode of the As Not Seen on TV podcast.

The conversation between Bryan and host Drew Plotkin began as Plotkin noted it was a "big day" for Britney, who was supposed to have a virtual hearing for her conservatorship on Wednesday. A source close to the situation tells ET the judge postponed the hearing because four individuals who accessed the court's video system refused to leave the digital hearing room.

According to Bryan, Britney has "always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship]." "It's very frustrating to have. Whether someone's coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating," he said.

The 38-year-old singer was placed under a conservatorship in 2008, with a judge appointing a responsible person or organization to act as Britney's legal guardian, making the calls on everything from finances to personal decisions. After Britney's father, Jamie Spears, stepped down as her conservator last September, the singer's longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, took over. Britney's mother, Lynne, filed a request with the Los Angeles County Court earlier this month, hoping to receive special notice on "all matters" in regard to Britney's SJB Revocable Trust.

"We kind of came together and not everybody agreed with [the conservatorship]; everyone had their own opinion like, 'Maybe we should do it this way or that way,'" Bryan described of the conservatorship's origins. "But at the end, I think we made the right choice."

Bryan said that Jaime did "the best he could" while serving as Britney's conservator, and that the family is "hoping for the best" as the court reevaluates the status of the conservatorship.

As for the #FreeBritney movement -- which advocates for the end of Britney's conservatorship -- Bryan said he's aware of the campaign. "I am aware that [fans] feel like maybe she's being confined or held against her will in some capacity, but I can’t really speak for them," he shared.

Bryan, who called the conservatorship a "great thing for our family," expressed his concerns about Britney suddenly gaining a new level of independence.

"She's been surrounded by a team of people since she was 15, so at what level does everyone just walk away or get reduced?" he asked, claiming that Britney has never had to drive herself anywhere or complete simple "everyday tasks" for much of her life.

"I'm sure it's going to be an adjustment," he offered.

Additional reporting by Joseph Corral.