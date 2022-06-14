Britney Spears Calls Out Her Brother Bryan In Fiery Post, Explaining Why He Was Not Invited To Her Wedding

Britney Spears is hitting back at her brother, Bryan, and explaining why she didn't invite him to her wedding. The singer posted a fiery, lengthy message to Instagram on Tuesday, detailing her deeply held issues with her older brother.

The post began with Britney reflecting on her recent wedding to Sam Asghari and the videos that have emerged from the festivities. Britney joked that, despite falling and having a great time, she hadn't actually had anything to drink at the star-studded event.

"I didn't drink one sip of alcohol!!! I can't drink a lot ... true story -- the 13 years of being in the conservatorship I was drug tested at least 3 times a week," Britney wrote. "I don't even really like alcohol ... meanwhile I heard that my dad would go to bars every night ... and my brother had his shrimp salad with Jack and coke every night in Vegas after my show and even sometimes before!!!"

Britney said that Bryan "would never even let me have a sip" of his cocktails when she'd meet up with her family after her shows, and suggested that he got enjoyment over having some modicum of power over her.

"My question is this WHY???? Let's talk about it ... is it the powerful feeling dad got my whole life in literally making me feel like absolutely nothing?" Britney wrote.

After recalling an instance recently of having a single drink with a friend and feeling sick because her tolerance has gotten so low, Britney then returned to addressing her brother.

Specifically, she called out comments he made during a podcast interview and slammed his remarks.

"Your podcast interview was so SPECIAL!!! I know you and the family had no bad intentions at all whatsoever taking all those years away when I wanted to honestly just be a respected individual with a glass of red wine," she wrote. "But like you said in your interview ... when asked by that incredibly kind man 'Why doesn't your family just let her be?' Your response was, 'She can't even make a dinner reservation.'"

"You were never invited to my wedding ... Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years?" she wrote. "You hurt me and you know it. And I might force myself to drink Jack tonight ... look up and the moon and say 'F**K YOU!"

"I know you're my blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me," she wrote, concluding her post, "GO F**K YOURSELF Bryan -- F**k you."

White ET learned ahead of the wedding that Britney and Sam didn't invite her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, or her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, whom she's estranged from, there were rumblings that her brother might be on hand at the big event.

While initial reports placed Bryan at Britney's Thousand Oaks home to see his sister tie the knot, Bryan's girlfriend, Amber Conklin, confirmed that neither she nor her boyfriend was in attendance for Britney's monumental moment.

Responding to a comment on Instagram, Amber claimed that Bryan was unable to attend due to his daughter's fifth grade graduation, which happened to take place during Britney's wedding weekend.

"Ironically Lexie had her 5th grade graduation & we couldn’t help the timings 😭 Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000 💖💖💖," Amber wrote. "We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!"

Britney, however, has now made it very clear that Bryan's attendance was apparently never in the cards.

