Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Reacts to Her Saying She's Pregnant

"Kevin has become aware of the statement Britney published on her Instagram account and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy," Los Angeles divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told ET in a statement on behalf of Federline. "He wants to extend his congratulations to Britney and Sam Asghari as they navigate through the excitement of preparing to become co-parents. Obviously parenting is one of the greatest privileges and challenges that one can have and he is sure that Britney will be able to rise to the occasion."

Federline, 44, and Spears, 40, were married from 2004 to 2007 and have two sons of their own, 16-year-old Preston and 15-year-old Jayden.

On Monday, the pop star took to Instagram and seemingly announced that she's having a third child.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 …" Spears wrote. "I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!"

A few moments later, Spears' fiancé, Sam Asghari, also posted about fatherhood. "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do🙏," the 28-year-old actor-model wrote.

ET has reached out to Spears and Asghari regarding their Instagram posts. We also recently spoke to Asghari about starting "a new chapter" with Spears. Check out ET's exclusive interview with him in the video below.