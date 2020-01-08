Britney Spears' Father Jamie Speaks Out on #FreeBritney Movement and Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie, is speaking out about his daughter's conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement. In an interview with PageSix, Jamie called the movement -- which advocates for the end of Britney's conservatorship -- "a joke."

"All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue," he said. "It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business."

"I love my daughter," Jamie expressed. "I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private." ET has reached out to Britney's reps for comment.

He also touched on the "aggressiveness" of the #FreeBritney supporters -- who believe Britney is being held against her will due to her conservatorship -- expressing, "People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It’s horrible."

Jamie also denied rumors that he or anyone else is taking money from the pop star's estate, saying, "I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?"

The 38-year-old singer was placed under a conservatorship in 2008, with a judge appointing a responsible person or organization to act as Britney's legal guardian, making the calls on everything from finances to personal decisions. After Jamie stepped down as her conservator last September, the singer's longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, took over.

In May of this year, Britney's conservatorship was extended until at least the end of the summer. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, Judge Brenda Penny issued an order authorizing Montgomery to stay on Spears' conservatorship until at least Aug. 22, 2020. Last month, Britney's mother, Lynne, filed a request with the Los Angeles County Court, hoping to receive special notice on "all matters" in regard to Britney's SJB Revocable Trust.

The "Stronger" singer's brother, Bryan, also gave some perspective about his sister's conservatorship last month.

According to Bryan, Britney has "always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship]." "It's very frustrating to have. Whether someone's coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating," he said during an episode of the As Not Seen on TV podcast.

While Bryan called the conservatorship a "great thing for our family," he expressed his concerns about Britney suddenly gaining a new level of independence.

"She's been surrounded by a team of people since she was 15, so at what level does everyone just walk away or get reduced?" he asked, claiming that Britney has never had to drive herself anywhere or complete simple "everyday tasks" for much of her life.

"I'm sure it's going to be an adjustment," he offered. Hear more in the video below.