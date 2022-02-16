Britney Spears Has Two New Pets, Her Mom Lynne Reacts

Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, are expanding their family! The 40-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a precious new video of her Australian shepherd puppy, Sawyer.

The little fuzz ball has piercing blue eyes and white-and-tan fur.

"I'm introducing the new edition to my family ... his name is Sawyer and he's a white Australian shepherd with blue eyes !!!!!" Spears captioned a video of her new pet. "I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately."

Spears and Asghari recently returned from a trip to Hawaii in January. Spears noted that the little guy seems to be very in tune with her already.

"It's funny ... he doesn't talk back but it's like he understands what I'm saying !!!! I can talk to him for 30 minutes about potty training and rewarding him when he goes potty on the pad !!!!" she said. "I think he understands me especially with those eyes 😍 ... he makes my heart melt ... he needs me and I like that !!!!!"

Sawyer isn't the only new addition to the family! Spears also shared that she welcomed a new cat, who she plans to introduce to fans later.

"My cat is French and very peculiar ... she looks at food as if she is 30 for two minutes before she eats it ... she's extremely smart and she looks like a miniature cheetah 🐆 !!!!" she shared. "Me and security couldn't find her for 2 hours and then when we did she would disappear again !!!! Anyways I have a house FULL of small animals and I like it besides the potty training 😂💩 !!!!"

One surprising comment on Britney's post came from her estranged mother, Lynne Spears, who wrote, "The most beautiful pup ever with blue eyes!!!"

Britney Spears/ Instagram

Back in November 2021, Britney slammed her mom on Instagram in a since-deleted post, claiming Lynne gave her father, Jamie Spears, the idea to start her lengthy conservatorship.

For more on Britney's relationship with her family, watch the clip below.