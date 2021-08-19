Britney Spears Investigated After Alleged 'Dispute' With One of Her Staff Members

An alleged "dispute" between Britney Spears and one of her staff members led to an investigation by authorities.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tells ET that a member of the singer's staff reported that Spears allegedly "struck her" after they got into a dispute at Spears' home.

"On Monday at approximately 10:25 a.m., there was a dispute between Ms. Spears and one of her staff members inside Ms. Spears’ home. The staff member reported that during the dispute, Ms. Spears struck her. There were no injuries during the incident. Deputies responded to Ms. Spears’ home and conducted an investigation," Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "Ultimately, the reports will be forwarded to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration."

"The incident is classified as a misdemeanor battery," the statement continued. "We are not commenting on the nature of the dispute or any other specific details about the actual battery."

ET has reached out to Spears' rep for comment. TMZ was first to report on the investigation.

Additionally, a source tells ET that claims that Spears was in a physical altercation with a staff member are "tabloid nonsense." The source adds that the miscommunication between the singer and her staff member involved a cell phone.

The news comes amid Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle. Earlier this month, her father, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down as conservator of her estate "when the time is right," a decision her mother, Lynne Spears, supports.

In a statement to ET, Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called Jamie's decision to step down "a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice."

