Britney Spears' Lawyer Sam Ingham Resigns From Conservatorship After 13 Years

Britney Spears' legal team will likely be changing. Sam Ingham, who has represented the 39-year-old pop star in her conservatorship, is seeking to resign, ET can confirm.

The lawyer, who worked with Spears for 13 years, filed legal documents asking to be dismissed as her court-appointed lawyer, according to documents obtained by ET on Tuesday. TMZ was the first to report the news.

According to the docs, Ingham -- as well as Spears' co-court appointed counsel, Loeb & Loeb LLP -- are asking to resign "effective upon the appointment of new counsel."

In late June, Spears gave an explosive statement against her conservatorship, speaking publicly for the first time about her restrictions and limitations.

"I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, OK," she said at the time. "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane and I'm depressed. I cry every day."

She also slammed those involved in her conservatorship, including her father, Jamie Spears.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me, ma'am, they should be in jail," she said.

She also claimed that she "didn't know" she could petition for her conservatorship to end.

The news of Ingham's exit comes shortly after Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned on Monday after 25 years.

"It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," Rudolph wrote in his letter, published by Deadline in full. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

"As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed," he continued. "Please accept this letter as my formal resignation."