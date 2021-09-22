Britney Spears' Lawyer Wants Jamie Out as Conservator Immediately, Expects Conservatorship to End This Fall

Britney Spears wants her father out as the conservator of her estate. In a Wednesday court filing obtained by ET, the 39-year-old singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, asks the court to remove Jamie Spears as conservator immediately.

The singer first requested her father's removal as conservator in August. Shortly thereafter, Jamie said that he was willing to step down from the role "when the time is right." The next month, Jamie filed court documents to end Britney's conservatorship entirely.

Britney's latest docs request that, while the court continues to consider completely terminating the conservatorship, it remove Jamie as conservator, and temporarily replace him until "the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall."

"While the entire conservatorship is promptly wound down and formally terminated, it is clear that Mr. Spears cannot be permitted to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day," the docs read.

In the docs, Britney's lawyer cites the singer's recent engagement to Sam Asghari and the upcoming drafting of a prenuptial agreement, as a reason why Jamie should be removed as conservator immediately.

The docs argue that Jamie's involvement in the prenup discussions would "impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that we all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests."

Britney's lawyer states that both the singer and the conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, support Jamie's request to end the singer's 13-year-long conservatorship entirely, and notes in the docs that they are awaiting Jamie's removal before requesting as much from the court.

As for why it's time for the conservatorship to end, Britney's lawyer argues that it no longer serves a legitimate purpose, and that it should be ended without further medical evaluation. Britney wants the so-called "termination plan" to begin immediately, according to the docs.

Her lawyer argues that the end of the conservatorship is warranted, largely because the court already allowed Britney to select her own lawyer, showing that she has the "capacity and capability to identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice," per the docs. The next hearing is set for Sept. 29.

Britney made headlines earlier this year, when she gave explosive testimony at a hearing, sharing that she would like nothing more than "to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," as well as regain control of her life. She also shared a slew of shocking allegations against both her father and her team.

Following her claims, Jamie's attorney said in a statement to the judge, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

During her testimony, Britney claimed that no one told her she could easily file the petition to end the conservatorship, saying even her then-court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, didn't inform her.

Following Britney's testimony, legal expert Rachel Stockman told ET that Britney's conservatorship coming to an end without an evaluation is possible "but not likely."

"Oftentimes in situations like this, judges are going to want to hear medical opinions and opinions from investigators to find out what's really going on," she said. "[Judges want to see] that she is in full control of her life and that she can make these important decisions without the help of someone else in her life that has control of it."