Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Reacts to Jamie Stepping Down as Conservator

Britney Spears' mom is happy about the latest update in her daughter's conservator battle. Shortly after Britney's father, Jamie Spears, filed legal docs stating that he's willing to step down as the conservator of her estate, the 39-year-old singer's mom, Lynne Spears, reacted to the news in a statement.

"Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down," Gladstone N. Jones, Lynne's attorney, tells ET. "Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost three years ago. She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment."

Jamie's recent filing, which ET obtained, stated that he is willing to step down as conservator of Britney's estate "when the time is right," adding that he wants to work with the court on an orderly transition.

"Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests," the docs read in part. "So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

In a statement to ET, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called Jamie's decision to step down "a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice."

Britney has been under a legal conservatorship for 13 years. The singer spoke out against the arrangement in June, calling the conservatorship "abusive" in her court testimony.

Following Britney's statement, Jamie asked that his daughter's claims be investigated as they are "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights," per court documents obtained by ET.

Lynne has long sided with her daughter. In June, Lynne told The New Yorker that the situation has caused "a lot of pain, a lot of worry."

In court docs obtained by ET in July, Lynne said that she has been a participant in Britney's conservatorship "since May of 2019," and became an interested party "during what I will term a 'time of crisis' that began at the end of 2018 and continued into 2019."

"I became involved in this conservatorship because I wanted to ensure that everything in my daughter’s life was handled in the best interests of my daughter, the conservatee," Lynne said. "Which I did not believe at the time (and I still do not today) to be the case."

In the same documents, Lynne alleged that Jamie has "exercised absolutely microscopic control over the conservatee and her actions," and claimed that Jamie has tasked those working for Britney to report back to him on "every detail of every action that takes place in the conservatee’s home and her life."

Lynne additionally stated that it "is clear" to her that Jamie "is incapable of putting my daughter’s interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level and that his being and remaining a conservator of my daughter’s estate is not in the best interests of my daughter."

Lynne's statement was included in documents requesting that Jason Rubin, a CPA, be given the job of Britney's conservator.

"Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to [Britney] and the estate," the docs stated, adding that the singer's "emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the paramount concern…his immediate suspension -- is 'critical' at this juncture."