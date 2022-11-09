Britney Spears Praises Khloe Kardashian's Look -- and She Responds

Britney Spears is a fan of Khloe Kardashian's glam team! The 40-year-old pop superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the 38-year-old reality star's recent look.

"She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇🏼‍♀️ !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!" Spears captioned a shot of Khloe attending Beyonce's birthday party back in September.

In the pic, Khloe is wearing a silver sparkly mini-skirt and crop top with her long blonde tresses in large waves.

Khloe was flattered by the pop princess' compliment, replying, "You are so sweet!!! I wish I could say I did this myself but I Did not. Ha! I believe it was done with a curling iron, then we combed it out, sort of backcombed it for volume and used texturing spray. 😮‍💨 sounds like a lot lol You’re beautiful! ❤️❤️"

Khloe's older sister, Kim Kardashian, also replied to Spears' tweet, writing, "She sure is!"

Spears actually has a long history with the Kardashians. Back in 2012, Khloe was a co-host on The X-Factor while Spears served as a judge.

Britney and Kim also posed together at the 2012 Pre-GRAMMY Gala. Spears is also longtime pals with Kim's friend and former boss, Paris Hilton, who attended her 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari.