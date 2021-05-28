Britney Spears Praises Selena Gomez's Adorable Throwback Video

Britney Spears is sending love to Selena Gomez!

After Gomez posted a throwback video of herself singing Spears's classic hit, "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door," earlier this week, the singer took to the comments section to react to the cute moment. "This is the most adorable thing I've ever seen!!!" Spears raved, using a series of emojis.

In addition to Spears, Gomez received plenty of love in the comments section, including a sweet message from her mom, Mandy Teefey. "No doubt you were going to be successful," she gushed.

"Don't Go Knockin' on My Door" was released in 2000 and featured on Spears' Oops!... I Did It Again album. At the time of the LP's release, Gomez would have been seven, going on eight years old.

The throwback comes a few years after Spears worked out to Gomez's song, "Bad Liar," thanking her at the time for getting her motivated for the day. "Long workout out today!!!" Spears captioned the video, which was posted in 2018. "@selenagomez definitely helped me get through it."

Back in 2016, Spears also asked Gomez about when they would collaborate on a track. After a fan asked the former Wizards of Waverly Place star about a possible duet between the two, Gomez noted that they actually worked on the tribute track "Hands," for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

"Technically, yes, but when are we working on our actual duet @selenagomez?" Spears responded in a tweet.

